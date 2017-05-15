Cheers and Jeers, May 11

Jeers to the GHHS graduation committee for not allowing the senior class to decorate their mortarboards for graduation. As a parent I find this decision hurtful to the student body. This question is raised every year! If every graduating class wants to decorate their caps, why would you deny them this final gift upon graduation?
Cheers to the GHHS 2017 senior class for sticking together, raising awareness and getting involved. You SHOULD be heard and able to decorate your caps at graduation. It only takes one to start a trend, one to get people thinking, one to make a difference. You are setting a precedent for future graduating classes. I hope your efforts will encourage other students to push for changes they want to see in the school. Congratulations, Graduate!
