Letters to the Editor, May 18

We’re past the frustration point when it comes to development
(Ref: Before you scream and yell, research the process, Opinion, May 11)
Besides being just a tad patronizing, I think you missed, or intentionally ignored, the real point.
We get it; folks that showed up at the Planning and Building Committee’s meeting should have known that it was too early to fire their first ‘public comment’ round at One Harbor Point …
It’s easy to get a little over-anxious when your “blood boils.” And it’s a small forest; not a “fairly wooded spot.”
As far as grasping land-use planning vernacular: GH citizens are a pretty astute group, and I’m sure they’re fully capable of understanding the nuances, in addition to, the specific tactics, techniques, and procedures that drive the planning process.
Unfortunately, at this point, I don’t think that many care about the council’s parliamentary meeting procedures, or the city’s planning protocols. I don’t believe the length of the planning process, or the number of steps involved is an issue either. In fact, we appreciate Ms. Kester’s professional efforts in what has certainly become a hostile environment. I can also appreciate that anyone sitting on the Chamber of Commerce’s bench is all for the increased business opportunities. But yes, a lot of us do perceive “encroachment by land developers” and do not like “how the quaint city (we) love is being turned into an overdeveloped suburb that is hardly recognizable to (us) anymore”! Look around — how could you not come to the same conclusion?
So, what is the real point? We just want to be heard. Whatever it takes. We want to know if the Cheney promise to “not build One Harbor Point if the citizens don’t want it” will be honored. It’s becoming increasingly clear that seems to be the feeling. Exactly what subjective, or objective, criteria are they going to use to decide that enough citizens “don’t want it”?
On the other hand, it’s not a stretch to envision the mayor and council deciding that they know better what the citizens really want. Perhaps not enough protesters will show up at a formally-designated One Harbor Point event, and therefore, the “silent majority” will rule.
So far, GH residents have been admonished by the mayor, members of the city council, and even downtown GH business owners. A lot of folks have moved way past frustrated and are getting angry. “Scream and Yell”? Sometimes you need to do just that.
Tom Curran, Gig Harbor
Comments