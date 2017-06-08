Cheers and Jeers, June 8

Cheers to the 160-plus volunteers who helped to make the 2017 Maritime Gig Festival another huge success. Largest crowds we’ve seen in years but everything went like clockwork. Thanks, Gig Harbor volunteers, you are the best!
Jeers to the city for allowing a temporary floating dock in front of Jerisich Park over the Maritime Gig Weekend. The yacht club that reserved space there had tall boats docked that made it impossible for citizens to view the Blessing of the Fleet on Sunday, from the shore and from the Skansie Net Shed. Do not allow the temporary float next year.
Jeers to the thieves who stole the flyer box from the One Harbor Point property between 3 and 6:30 p.m. on June 2. It is so sad when only one side of the story is allowed to be told. The thieves probably forgot nearby security cameras.
Cheers to the City of Gig Harbor Public Works Department and particularly Darrell Winans for going above and beyond to help me understand my sewer connection and to check and confirm that the city sewers were flowing well near my home (the problem was on my end, of course)! The outstanding customer service I received during a stressful time was much, much appreciated!
Jeers to that guy ... Oh well, so much for being the leader of the free world.
Jeers to the local high school scholarship competition for disallowing homeschooled Running Start students from participating, thus barring them from receiving a chance to attend college affordably.
To submit a cheer or a jeer: Email cheersandjeers@gateline.com.
