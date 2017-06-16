Gateway: Opinion

June 16, 2017 9:40 AM

Cheers and Jeers, June 15

Jeers — a loud, repeat/recurring one — to the groups that see fit to enjoy the sunset view from the Fox Island boat ramp, most every night, but don’t have the strength to take their empty beer cans and trash with them. Apparently since there’s no publicly-funded trash can on-site, the beach will just have to do.

Jeers to the local politician who has withdrawn from the race but still refuses to collect his campaign signs.

To submit a cheer or a jeer: Email cheersandjeers@gateline.com. Jeers directed toward individuals or businesses will not be accepted.

