Cheers and Jeers, June 22

Cheers to the gentleman in the blue Honda Accord who pulled over on the Narrows Bridge and removed the debris from the road that was backing up traffic and slowing down everyone’s morning commute.
Jeers to the political candidates who don’t have a primary race but have put signs up already. I’m sure everyone in the community is thrilled about having to look at your signs until November …
To submit a cheer or a jeer: Email cheersandjeers@gateline.com. Jeers directed toward individuals or businesses will not be accepted.
