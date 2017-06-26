Letters to the Editor, June 22

Council meeting will address Cheney development
You are urged to attend Monday’s Gig Harbor City Council meeting at 5:30 p.m. The topic of this council meeting is the proposed Cheney development on the Haub property.
▪ Currently this property is zoned for 4 units and parking to accommodate 4 units.
▪ In 2016, after hearing from Gig Harbor citizens, the planning commission refused to recommend increasing the number of units allowed on this property to the city council.
▪ The planning commission refused to recommend more parking on this property to the city council.
It is troubling that the mayor and city council are considering a project whose specifications their own planning commission refused to recommend.
▪ The Cheneys are demanding 29 units and 100-plus parking spaces on a property zoned for four units and parking to accommodate 4 units.
▪ The Cheneys demand includes 10 buildings, 2 stories high behind gates in downtown Gig Harbor.
▪ The Cheneys intend to clear cut the trees and completely destroy the wildlife habitat and the ecosystem on this property.
If you think this development is unsightly, out of scale and will create more gridlock, this is your time to speak up. There are others who propose to turn this area into a park.
The “powers that be” continue to put profit over people in a community that already has an exhausted infrastructure.
Jeni Woock, Gig Harbor
