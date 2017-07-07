Cheers & Jeers, July 6

Cheers to Mayor Jill for voting in favor of the One Harbor Point project when the vote was a tie. That took a lot of guts with a hostile audience that represented less than 1 percent of the Gig Harbor population. Thank you, Jill. You are a good mayor.
Jeers to the City of Gig Harbor and the Harbor History Museum for letting the expensive landscaping around Donkey Creek go to weeds.
Jeers to the neighbors or other folks behind the condos on Soundview Drive for setting off fireworks (before the Fourth) behind our homes. The debris from the items littered our roofs and walkways.
To submit a cheer or a jeer: Email cheersandjeers@gateline.com. Jeers directed toward individuals or businesses will not be accepted.
Comments