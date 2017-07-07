Gateway: Opinion

July 07, 2017 10:24 AM

Cheers & Jeers, July 6

Cheers to Mayor Jill for voting in favor of the One Harbor Point project when the vote was a tie. That took a lot of guts with a hostile audience that represented less than 1 percent of the Gig Harbor population. Thank you, Jill. You are a good mayor.

Jeers to the City of Gig Harbor and the Harbor History Museum for letting the expensive landscaping around Donkey Creek go to weeds.

Jeers to the neighbors or other folks behind the condos on Soundview Drive for setting off fireworks (before the Fourth) behind our homes. The debris from the items littered our roofs and walkways.

To submit a cheer or a jeer: Email cheersandjeers@gateline.com. Jeers directed toward individuals or businesses will not be accepted.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Pedestrian killed crossing highway in Fife

Pedestrian killed crossing highway in Fife 0:14

Pedestrian killed crossing highway in Fife
How Edwin Lopez went from homeless to a career in law enforcement 2:44

How Edwin Lopez went from homeless to a career in law enforcement
Funeral director commutes 200 miles to work each day 2:01

Funeral director commutes 200 miles to work each day

View More Video