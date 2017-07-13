Cheers and Jeers, July 13

Cheers to those who turned-out to testify against over-development of the downtown.
Jeers to those who do not own property or live inside city limits who are pushing the City Council to represent their interests.
Jeers to derelict boat owners. Also, Jeers to the city of Gig Harbor for not following through on removing the derelict boat from Jerisich Dock. The boat has a notification on it stating the city would take action by May 20. True, it temporarily went away during our Maritime Festival but was brought back to the dock. As a boater and property owner in the “Maritime City,” it is a constant embarrassment — get rid of it!
Cheers to to all who contributed to the annual Henderson Bay Fireworks show on the Fourth. This endeavor would not be possible without you. Thank you.
Cheers to the crew who organized the show and the technicians who orchestrated it. Another great display. Thank you.
Jeers to all those who watched the show and did not contribute. Any donation, large or small, is always gratefully accepted.
To submit a cheer or a jeer, email cheersandjeers@gateline.com. Jeers toward businesses or individuals will not be accepted.
Comments