Letters to the Editor, July 13

Port Commissioner candidate shouldn’t be held to a different standard
I find it ironic that Ms. Williams chose to attack Ms. Richter’s Letter to the Editor (Gateway, June 15) regarding Jim Jensen’s candidacy for Port Commissioner by using “class envy,” her perception of supposed evil liberal ideals, and by stating, “So let’s stop with the imperious, judgmental starkness, shall we?” as well as, “Let he who is without sin cast the first stone,” in order to support her opinions.
In her letter, Ms. Williams describes Mr. Jensen as a “devoted and generous family man. (whose) involvements with children’s charities and civic groups have lifted many who are in need, are done appropriately, and out of public view.” Yet she fails to mention the fact that Mr. Jensen has publicly admitted (very recently) that he withdrew from the Tacoma Port Commissioner race because of his insensitive, unkind and unacceptable tweets on Twitter.
It appears that Ms. Williams is saying that because people like Mr. Jensen and President Trump are “people of means” that they should be held to a different standard than the rest of us. If so, then I must wholeheartedly disagree.
Steven Cook, Gig Harbor
Silent majority of residents aren’t trying to prevent change
Re: “Commentary: Keep an open mind for community growth.” (Gateway, June 22)
Is this the opinion of all members of the Chamber of Commerce? (Warren) Zimmerman suggests that anyone who opposes the Cheney’s One Harbor Point project is “anti-development.” And that our only choice is his vision (the Cheney’s) or we face an “undesirable jumble of commercial and residential building.” His statements are divisive and unenlightened. They do nothing to honor, inspire, or unite the goodwill in our community; those who care about preserving our town and applying our codes — equitably.
The silent majority — those who actually live and own property here — are not trying to prevent change. We want better change. The kind that enhances the character, scale, and livability of Gig Harbor neighborhoods and commercial districts.
These tired old development packages that promote “density” as the answer, are undoing authentic downtowns throughout our region. At best, they are an uninspired sales pitch. We deserve better. Let city leaders know your opinion.
Lita Dawn Stanton, Gig Harbor
