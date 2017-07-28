Cheers and Jeers, July 27

Jeers to the on-stage endorsement of Gig Harbor City Council candidate Jim Franich at the Summer Sounds at Skanise concert on July 18. Other candidates were also in the audience. It was highly inappropriate and not only did it do a disservice to them, but also to the sponsors and others attending the concert to use this event as a political forum.
Cheers to Timberland Bank and Richard Pfeiffer. Thank you for being an active, supportive community partner and major sponsor of Peninsula Art League’s 33rd annual Summer Art Festival. This event brings over 10,000 folks to Judson Street. Local restaurants are full of happy artists and shoppers. Thank you for stepping up to support artists and Gig Harbor.
Jeers to Pen Met Parks for taking so long to complete the restrooms at Sehmel Homestead Park’s playground area. Work was begun in April and many days there are no workers on site. The park is in constant use, especially in the summer with camps. The portable facilities are not adequate and difficult for 3- to 6-year-olds to use. However, there is another building under construction at the park (using the same contractor) and work is progressing nicely. We need the restrooms completed before summer is over.
Jeers to the kid on the skateboard who always lingers around downtown Gig Harbor screeching “WHO’S TRYNA FINNA CATCH THESE HANDS.” What does that even mean?
To submit a cheer or a jeer, email cheersandjeers@gateline.com Jeers toward businesses or individuals will not be accepted.
Comments