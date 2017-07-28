Commentary: Abuse of development agreements threatens all of Gig Harbor

My wife and I settled in Gig Harbor, attracted by the views, the harbor, the trees, and the character and vitality of the community.
Like most residents here we believed that Gig Harbor’s zoning codes and development standards would preserve this appeal … right? Wrong!
Over the past year I’ve learned that enforcement of these municipal code requirements is seriously flawed, thanks to the abusive use of development agreements.
Development agreements are legal contracts between the city and developers (usually large) that permit deviations of any magnitude to standing zoning codes and development standards with the approval of the City Council and mayor. The One Harbor Point development agreement is the most recent and egregious one moving through the city’s review process.
As proposed, this development agreement requests approval to build 29 dwelling units on 2.31 acres of land that is currently zoned for 11 dwelling units, a mere 163-percent increase over code!
The irony of this situation is that the City Council and the mayor are charged with approving and enforcing the very zoning codes and development standards that are being deviated to in these development agreements. One would think that the mayor and Council would have some sense of ownership and responsibility to these very laws.
The only definitive, measureable requirement for approval of development agreements is a “yes” vote from five out of seven Council members.
This has evolved into ad hoc zoning and development standards proposed by developers on a case-by-case basis versus the consistent, uniform requirements in the municipal code.
As such, there is no quantitative limit to the spiraling demands of developers for more concessions on zoning codes or development requirements.
Further, this appears to inherently favor large developers that can offer the city “gifts” like the barn on the waterfront for One Harbor Point; an ordinary resident will probably never get these types of concessions.
Development agreements are the wild cards of land development that can be played anywhere, any time in Gig Harbor without the visibility, structure, and time required to process a land use or zoning amendment through the normal comprehensive planning cycle.
There has been considerable criticism from outspoken residents on these development agreements. Residents are particularly frustrated that neither the proposing developer nor the city has to present and defend the rationale underlying the development agreement request to deviate to a specific zoning code or development requirement.
All they need is five Council votes for approval, no explanation required.
So what can a citizen do to help correct this unacceptable situation? Get involved! Research the proposed One Harbor Point development agreement.
Write the mayor and Council members with your concerns. Use the power of the ballot box. Four out of seven Council seats and the mayor’s seat are up for re-election this November.
Find out candidates’ positions on these abusive development agreements and vote for the ones who want to eliminate this threat to the city. Just remember, you’re only five Council votes away from the next abusive development agreement that could destroy the character and vitality of your neighborhood.
Comments