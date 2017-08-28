Gateway: Opinion

Cheers and Jeers, Aug. 24

August 28, 2017 10:04 AM

Jeers to the thought that property rights include allowing storm water runoff from rooftops and pavement to run into Puget Sound without filtering through a runoff retention pond. Every building and zoning code impinges on property rights, so should they all be waived for everyone?

Cheers to the young man who is always holding the large sign to attract you to shop at the Local Boys in Purdy. He has been there so many days in the hot summer, balancing on a log while holding and moving the sign and making eye contact as you drive by. He always looks pleasant and is such a good employee. The owners of the Local Boys should be proud to have such a good representative. Kudos to him and his diligent work ethic..

Jeers to the local group which unwittingly (in its protests) gives support for left hate groups and hate for the president. We, the people of Gig Harbor say, “Don’t hate, tolerate. Give America a chance!”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

UW linebacker Keishawn Bierria: "You dont go in there expecting anything but the best"

UW linebacker Keishawn Bierria: 0:47

UW linebacker Keishawn Bierria: "You dont go in there expecting anything but the best"
Brush fire northbound on I-5 0:27

Brush fire northbound on I-5
Juan Perez, the Piano Man, at his final Nordstrom appearance 2:27

Juan Perez, the Piano Man, at his final Nordstrom appearance

View More Video