Cheers and Jeers, Sept. 7

Jeers to the residents on Randall Dr. near the boat launch ramp for parking their cars in the boat/trailer parking spaces. There aren’t enough spots anyway without doing that. Gig Harbor needs to do something for small boaters by building a quality boat launch ramp. I would even pay to use it (money for the city?). Unless you have 4-wheel drive, “undeveloped” ramps in the area just don’t cut it. I thought this was really “The Maritime City,” but apparently not.
Jeers to the city of Gig Harbor for issuing development and building permits without adequate ingress/egress easements for the streets to serve the new Fred Meyer store. Permits should never be issued until rights of way are proven to exist and adequate access is assured and insured.
Comments