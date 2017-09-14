Cheers and Jeers, Sept. 14

Jeers to the dog lovers that walk their dogs on Cushman Trail, go to the trouble to take a poop bag before they start, bag the poop and then leave it along the side of the trail. Today on our walk from Home Depot to Burnham Drive we picked up nine plastic bags of poop — and we don’t even have a dog.
Cheers to the person who found and turned in my wallet at Main & Vine. Huge thanks for your thoughtfulness and honesty!
To submit a cheer or a jeer: Email cheersandjeers@gateline.com.
Jeers directed toward individuals or businesses will not be accepted.
Comments