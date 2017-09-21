Cheers and Jeers for Sept. 21

Cheers to Miguel, of Route 16. Early Saturday morning on my run, I witnessed Miguel tethered to a young man who was sight impaired, running. Miguel coached and encouraged the young man the whole way. It took my breath away, literally. What a wonderful community member. On the eve of Race for a Soldier, I challenge the town of Gig Harbor to go out and cheer for these young brave men and women that protect us every day and the folks that are in the race to give back to a great cause. Thank you.
Cheers to the Parks Department’s Terri Reed, Katrina Knutson and staff members as well as the Parks Commission for listening to the concerns of the senior Pickleball players of Gig Harbor. Senior Pickleball players in Gig Harbor are under served but you listened! Pickle on!
A polite Jeers directed at those drivers headed eastbound on Olympic Drive that stop short of Main & Vine’s parking lot entrance to let cars in and out. I know you’re trying to be polite, but in many cases, you’re causing a traffic jam BEHIND you at the 50th/32nd and Olympic Drive intersection. It’s bad now; I imagine it’s going to be much worse when that entrance into the new Fred Meyer opens. But what’s really dangerous is when someone in the far right/curb lane stops short of the parking lot entrance, then waves for folks to come out onto Olympic — and right into the path of eastbound cars in the left lane that are cruising through and can’t see them.
