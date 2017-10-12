Gateway: Opinion

Cheers and Jeers, Oct. 12

October 12, 2017 12:59 PM

Cheers to Mayor Jill Guernsey, who has taken the high road during her many debates and public talking engagements. I have attended during this political season not once have I heard a negative comment about her opponent.

Jeers to those people who do not remove their garage sale signs along the roads. Particularly the person who had a garage sale on Aug. 19. Your large sign is still on the utility pole near Wollochet Drive and East Bay Drive. It has been more than a month.

Jeers to those candidates who don’t remember that the city of Gig Harbor positions of mayor and the council positions are non partisan!

To submit a cheer or a jeer: Email cheersandjeers@gateline.com. Jeers directed toward individuals or businesses will not be accepted.

