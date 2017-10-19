Letters to the Editor, Oct. 19

PHS grateful for community support
In less than four days, the Peninsula High School family lost two young men entering the prime of their lives. On behalf of the staff and students at Peninsula High School, I would like to express a heartfelt thank you for the outpouring of love and support we have received during our time of intense grief and mourning.
It has been nothing short of astonishing to witness the way our district, parents and community have come together to be there for us. And we are incredibly proud of our own students and staff for the way they have been there for each other during this time.
Healing from something like this will take time and we are just putting one foot in front of the other as we allow love to continue pulling us forward. Again, we are just so grateful for the team effort by our district colleagues, parents, and community in supporting us through this painful process.
Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Kyle Stillion and James Oatridge. They will not be forgotten.
David Goodwin, Gig Harbor
(Goodwin is principal of Peninsula High School)
School board is about helping kids and schools
It’s unfortunate Noelle Balliett and her supporters have turned a local nonpartisan race into a cesspool of lies and lack of transparency.
Balliett is quick to point out her opponent’s donors, yet she fails to disclose her donors. Balliett, a far left Democrat, has received $2,000 from Dan and Marcie Smith, both members of Indivisible Gig Harbor. Balliett received over $400 from the Washington State Democratic Party and $1,000 from the WEA.
Far-left democrats and Indivisible GH members Larry Seaquist and Todd Iverson donated to her campaign, as did Julie Offner and Judy Arbogast, both staunch Democrats. Balliet’s consultant, Progressive Strategies Northwest, pointed her campaign down a dark path, which is not what the Peninsula School Board is about. The school board is a non-partisan position, which should be about helping kids and schools.
It’s disappointing that Noelle Balliett, a newcomer to Gig Harbor, has decided to run her campaign from the political gutter and failed to disclose her own extreme partisan views. Vote NO for Balliett and prevent our awesome school district from falling into her mud pit.
Steve Whittier, Gig Harbor
Kuhn embodies campaign motto
I arrived in Gig Harbor in 1987, the same time as Kit Kuhn. Kit and I worked together on projects such as the downtown merchants group. I was also a customer at his jewelry store. I have always considered Kit a friend. I have found Kit Kuhn to be “Honest, Responsible and Trustworthy,” just like it says on his signs asking for your vote.
Kit recognizes the need for responsible growth and the community expectation for traffic improvements. Gig Harbor is has grown tremendously and is more than a boating town. We have become a popular destination for folks wanting to raise their children in a safe, welcoming community with great schools and wonderful parks.
Kit also recognizes the need for positive, professional, progressive leadership. He understands that happy employees provide the highest level of service to its citizens, service they expect, deserve and pay for.
Team building within the employee group has been absent for the past four years and needs to be brought back in order to produce satisfied employees who serve its citizens every day. Kit knows that there is a strong workforce currently working within the city. His management team will work hard toward building, once again, the positive appreciative atmosphere that existed prior to when the current leaders took office.
I speak from experience; I have ten years’ service with the wonderful city of Gig Harbor, eight as chief of police (August 1987 until August 1995) and two years as city administrator (April 2012 until June of 2014, when I chose to retire).
Please cast your vote for a change and expect “Honesty, Trustfulness, and Responsible actions” from Kit Kuhn’s leadership team.
Denny Richards, Gig Harbor
PSD running program is great for kids
Kudos to the PSD’s middle school cross country program. Running or jogging is an inexpensive, safe, healthy activity that can be enjoyed by all ages at any time of the year. Good for the directors for emphasizing “Keeping it fun!” Too many kids drop out of organized sports in middle school due to the competitive nature of most team sports.
It was wonderful to hear of the boost in confidence and friendships for the hundreds of middle school kids that participated. Running relieves stress and promotes better sleep, which we all can use. Running also has a positive relationship to academic success. To improve at running, you need to be persistent, to patiently work at improving in an activity that is not easy. It is not accidental that the sports teams that usually have the highest grade point average in high schools are the cross country teams.
Gig Harbor has an excellent tradition of running. We have great trails and parks as well as the harbor to run around. I would hope that community runs such as the annual Thanksgiving Turkey Trot and the Race for a Soldier could be expanded such that there are regular annual runs for all ages. What could be better than to not only be the “Maritime City,” but to be also known as the “Town that Runs!”
Tom Herron, Gig Harbor
Election is about leadership to guide city
I’m struck by the volume and sizes of signage that seems be everywhere this election season. But this election is not about who has the most signs, the biggest signs, the prettiest signs with the catchiest phrase. This election is about leadership to guide Gig Harbor.
Over the next several years the challenges for Gig Harbor are several: traffic and transportation; growth management and development; especially in the north end with the addition of new businesses and new residences; the west side challenges with new business developments; and the conservation of the downtown waterfront.
Our city is not a small business with a couple of employees. Gig Harbor needs a Mayor who has problem-solving and negotiating skills; with the intellectual capacity to understand the issues, the tenacity to tackle them, and the wisdom to bring aboard those who are expert at them. Our Mayor must have expertise in dealing with multi-million dollar budgets, managing 100s of staff, with vision to bring forward real solutions. We don’t need a naive person bringing forth unrealistic solutions to nonexistent issues.
Mayor Jill Guernsey has been endorsed by the Gig Harbor Chamber of Commerce and by the Peninsula Gateway. For good reason. She has demonstrated throughout her public service career: as mayor, city council member, and school board member, that she has the good sense, the experience, the character and the strength to make the decisions that benefit all of Gig Harbor.
This election is not about the signs on the streets. It is about the signal we send on how we move forward. As a progressive city with a mayor of vision and leadership. Or, regress to the days of yesteryear with an inexperienced dreamer at the helm. I’m voting for Jill Guernsey.
Al Abbott, Gig Harbor
Kuhn will be an excellent mayor
We would like to make known our strong support of Kit Kuhn for mayor of Gig Harbor. We have known Kit and Kathy for over a decade and have found them to consistently show concern for their community, their environment and their friends, both by word and deed. We have also had some business dealings with Kit.
He’s very talented and has always been straightforward and honest. Kit will be an excellent mayor for all in Gig Harbor.
Arlen and Linda Johnson, Gig Harbor
