Cheers and Jeers, Oct. 27

Jeers to candidates and their supporters who hide behind Political Action Committees and mail “hit pieces” full of lies. Gig Harbor, we are better than that!
Cheers to the husband and wife who graciously helped our 84-year-old friend when she fell in the parking lot. Your whole family deserves many blessings for taking her to urgent care and then to the emergency room and staying with her until we could get to her.
