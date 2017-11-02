Cheers and Jeers, Nov. 2

Jeers to the city of Gig Harbor for doing such a wonderful job on the new park downtown ... and then leaving up the bright orange “warning” posts. Surely there is a more aesthetically pleasing way to warn people that there are steps!
Cheers to the loss of a beautiful open view of 45 years in Henderson Bay when I cross the Purdy Bridge. All those freeloaders who park their junk boats in our little harbor and ruin the view for all, day after day and year after year. It’s a park so they should also be paying to anchor an no more than three days at at time. No respect for others.
Cheers to the Greater Gig Harbor Foundation for a very successful start of Community Harvest, on Make A Difference Day. Food Backpacks 4 Kids program received enough food for Crock Pot meals to feed more than 5,000 program participants. Many thanks to the community for supporting this effort!
• TO SUBMIT A CHEER OR A JEER >>> Email cheersandjeers@gateline.com
Jeers directed toward individuals or businesses will not be accepted.
