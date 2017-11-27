Letters to the Editor, Nov. 23

One Harbor Point development agreement proposal withdrawn
It is with disappointment that the Ben B. Cheney Foundation has withdrawn the One Harbor Point Development Agreement proposal from the City of Gig Harbor.
The proposal was meant to share our vision for the project. It was our hope to create a residential neighborhood that would help revitalize the downtown core. The Boat Barn was intended as a gift to the community that could be used as a permanent waterfront site for a farmer’s market or the arts, fuel dock or other purpose as determined by the citizens of Gig Harbor. Our vision was shaped by almost two years of meetings with community groups and individuals. It’s unfortunate that we could not take it to the next step.
We anticipated that we would receive constructive comments on the proposal from the Council’s Design and Review Board and the community meeting held last May, and from there work with the city on mutually agreeable changes for a successful neighborhood. It now appears unlikely we would have an opportunity to craft a development that works for all parties.
We thank the many people who shared their time, ideas and enthusiasm for the project, and to those Gig Harbor residents who expressed their desire to live at One Harbor Point.
We also want to thank The Peninsula Gateway for the consistently fair coverage of this issue.
Brad Cheney, Gig Harbor
Know the signs of a stroke
Thank you to The Gateway for publishing the article about the Good Samaritan (“Good Samaritan comes to stroke victim’s aid in Goodwill parking lot”) in the Nov. 9 edition. Since moving to Gig Harbor four years ago, my husband and I have been repeatedly amazed by the kindness of people in this community. It is so encouraging!
At the peak of this mountain of kindness is the woman who came to my rescue on Oct. 14 in the parking lot of Goodwill and Fred Meyer. If it had not been for her awareness of stroke symptoms, her caring, and fearlessness in calling 911, I could very well be in a wheelchair or bedridden right now. My family and I thank you, Mary, from the bottom of our hearts.
Know the signs of a stroke: Face drooping; arm weakness, speech difficulty and loss of balance. Every minute counts. Call 911 right away.
Christine Lange, Gig Harbor
