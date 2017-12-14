Letters to the Editor, Dec. 14

PenMet Parks expresses gratitude
The PenMet Parks Board of Commissioners would like to thank the citizens of the District for their support over the past year:
▪ Levy Lid Lift approved by 54 percent of voters.
▪ 2018 Comprehensive Parks Recreation and Open Space Plan included more than 100 citizens involved in Focus Group and Planning Sessions and more than 700 citizens responding to the Comp Plan Survey.
Never miss a local story.
▪ More than 8,500 citizens participated in 350 youth, teen, and adult recreation programs.
▪ More than 15,000 combined attendees at the Spring Easter Egg Hunt, Food Truck Feast, Scarecrow Festival and Breakfast with Santa events.
Our sincerest Thank You for your support.
PenMet Parks
Concussions are commercial carnage
I, like many of you, was addicted. I began in junior high and continued through high school. In my college years and beyond I would spend hours watching football.
But now, after learning of the long-term damage the players are inflicting upon themselves and others, I feel a sense of shame.
As a pediatrician, I routinely see the effects of concussions. There are headaches that persist, confusion and problems regulating emotions.
Sure, these symptoms usually clear after a few days, but now we know that this chronic trauma or jarring of the brain leads to early dementia, depression and too often suicide.
Despite this knowledge we continue to support our teams. Carnage has been commercialized.
Now when I see a big hit and a player who is down, I have the same feeling as when I drive by an accident on the freeway.
Players are people. They are not indestructible. In fact, they are being destroyed.
My sense from talking with families is that they are aware of the risks and that change is occurring. Most parents are preferring that their children do not play football.
I am certainly glad that none of my sons chose to play.
Dr. Tom Herron, Gig Harbor
Comments