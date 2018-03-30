Letters to the Editor, Jan. 25

Vote Yes on Peninsula Schools bond
Imagine if we kept up our highways like we maintain our schools. We would be driving on 50-year-old pothole-filled roads. Our schools are outdated, overcrowded and unsafe. We need to treat our kids as well as we treat our highways and bring our kids into this century.
Peninsula Schools are not only old, but they are overcrowded and unsafe. Children are learning in buildings without modern fire alarms and some even lack sprinklers. Peninsula High School was built in 1946 and has had only minimal updates since I graduated in the 1960s.
The Capital Facilities Bond will fund security and safety upgrades, including fire systems. It will also fund a long-overdue new elementary school and major updates to fire alarm and HVAC systems in all schools.
We need to invest in our schools like we’ve invested in other parts of our community. Join me in voting yes for the bond in April. We will still have the lowest tax rate in all of Pierce County and most of the Puget Sound. And great schools, what Peninsula is known for, will help maintain our home values and prepare the next generation to compete effectively in the workforce.
Signo Uddenberg, Gig Harbor
