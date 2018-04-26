Letters to the editor for the week of April 26

PenLight elections: Clarifying statements in recent article
Re: PenLight challengers cite voters’ lack of awareness (Gateway, 4/19)
Although this article by Mrs. Chastaine includes some good information, there are several statements that need to be clarified and/or corrected:
There are three incumbents and three challengers running for board positions. The nomination committee is chaired by a board member, plus three members-at-large. The chair does not have a vote in selecting the candidates. There are no PenLight employees involved in this process.
I am mystified by the complaint that a challenger cannot use “…the words incumbent or reelection….” You are either an incumbent or you are not. Stating otherwise would be erroneous.
I am also mystified that a challenger would deem it necessary to hire a marketing company. This is not a political position, it is a service to the community.
PenLight is, and has been in the top quartile for reliability in the United States (as recognized by IEEE) since 2013. It is one of the most advanced utilities in the Northwest and is recognized for its innovative approach to smart grid technologies that helps improve reliability by mitigating the duration and frequency of outages. I also think it is notable that member satisfaction is in the top 10 percent of all utilities in the United States.
Signo Uddenberg, PenLight Board of Directors president
Thank you to city, council for preserving trees
It's not often that leadership is given such an opportunity.
Preserving an urban forest in downtown Gig Harbor is no small task.
How to pay for it? Previously budgeted work items that don't get done today can be phased or completed under future administrations.
What will be remembered is if the stand of specimen trees (and adjacent parcels) on Soundview are managed, replanted and protected for future generations.
Thank you for avoiding more congestion and making the tough decision to purchase the entire Haub site as planned.
