Letters to the editor for the week of May 3

Pledge to make PSD schools safer, secure schools
I'm responding to the recently failed capital facilities $200-million bond for Peninsula School District. The students, staff and families of the school district appreciate the dedication and commitment of those who voted and dedicated their time to the bond effort.
However, despite those efforts, the bond failed by less than 2 percent and we continue to work in unsafe, overcrowded and outdated facilities daily that are not up to code. The goal of the April bond was to address the adversities faced at the 15 schools within our district. Without the financial support of the capital bond, it will be nearly impossible for the district to acquire the money necessary for the reconstruction of safe and secure schools.
Safe, collaborative, updated schools benefit the entire community. Therefore, we must join together in order to enhance these community centers that serve not only our students, but the city as a whole. We all benefit from safe, well-educated Peninsula students. We must remember there is still hope and renew our efforts to create a stronger, greater education system for the future of the district.
Will you pledge to help create a safer community with us at tinyurl.com/psdpledge?
