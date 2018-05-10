Letters to the Editor for the week of May 10

May 14: 3 big votes are coming
Gig Harbor citizens are urged to attend and watch your city council cast three big votes on Monday, May 14 at 5:30 p.m. at the Gig Harbor City Council meeting, 3510 Grandview St.
The first is on whether to purchase the Haub triangle. Some folks believe clearcutting these trees and destroying a wildlife habitat to get property taxes from 10 houses is preferred. The council needs to hear from you at towsleem@cityofgigharbor.net.
The second is the moratorium’s amendment B, which increases density and puts more cars on Pioneer. One citizen has said “Amendment B is the poster child for what our citizens do not want to see.”
The third is on the Residential Moratorium Group 1 amendments. In November, the majority of your city council was elected to slow growth and make a thoughtful plan going forward that includes the infrastructure. Theses amendments slow the growth by reducing the density. Some people think Gig Harbor is too densely populated with insufficient parking, lack of schools and poor public transportation.
The school bond failed - 1,200 new residential units in the pipeline that are not affected by the moratorium, along with those additional vehicles will add to our community. Make sure your voice counts. Hold your city council members accountable.
The opinions expressed here are my own and more items can be discussed at my city council Facebook page.
Jeni Woock, Gig Harbor City Council
Opposition group's "better way" still a bad idea
I find it repugnant that the leader of an opposition group used the word “fun” when describing the disingenuous campaign that torpedoed the much-needed Peninsula School District capital bond. Does he really think it was “fun” to deny our children safe, modern schools? Was it also “fun” to smear hard-working teachers and dedicated school board members?
It is likewise appalling that this group recently stood in the school district offices, quietly reveling in the district’s defeat, and then asked for the board’s cooperation. They presumptuously offered an “olive branch” – but only if the school board accepts their plan.
Do they not understand that almost 60 percent of the district rejected their supposed “better way”? Do they not realize that most district voters saw through their misinformation and pessimism? Maybe they have lost touch with reality… That certainly explains how they could cheer a “victory” over our kids and our schools.
School facilities will not fix themselves, and there is no way a majority of our community will buy this group’s nonsense. The state legislature needs to change the archaic supermajority requirement and our district needs to run another bond. The real better way is investing in the future of our kids!
Zach Smith, Gig Harbor
Comments