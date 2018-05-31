Letter to the editor for the week of May 31

Personally, I found the response from a Gig Harbor resident quoted in the May 17 Gateway article “Department of Commerce warns Gig Harbor of affordable housing crisis," regarding the Mayor’s “Welcoming City” proclamation, to be very offensive, disgusting, and quite typical of the attitude that some affluent people display regarding our society's “haves” and “have-nots”.
This resident’s quote of, “We are affluent community … we are a town of wealth. While I sympathize with (Nwankwo) with low-income housing, there isn’t housing available. I ask the council to stand firm” simply reaffirms the noxious attitude of many wealthy people, which is that anyone who is not financially well off does not deserve to live an affluent city like Gig Harbor.
If people like this particular Gig Harbor resident had their way, I’m sure their next step would be to get the city council to install “residents only” gates around city limits in order to keep all the low-income riff-raff out.
Steven R Cook, Gig Harbor
