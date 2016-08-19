Cheers and Jeers, Aug. 18

Cheers to the terrific employees at Galaxy Theater who consistently provide friendly service to the people of Gig Harbor. They cater to many requests, ensure customer satisfaction and enhance the movie experience. We should be grateful and appreciate their efforts.
Cheers to the crew at Westbay Auto Parts (NAPA) on Uddenberg Lane in Gig Harbor for the jump start and getting me and my motorcycle back on the road.
