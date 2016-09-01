Cheers and Jeers, Sept. 1

Cheers to the person who jeered the financially challenged people who quietly seek assistance near commercial areas. Also not mentioned is the fact these people often have mismatched socks. Maybe this is not a city crime but it certainly is a crime against fashion.
Cheers to Mackert Automotive for their positive, friendly attitude and wonderful service.
Cheers to the volunteers who water the hanging baskets early every morning during the summer. The baskets really brighten the harbor and show the pride we have in our city.
Cheers to Rainier Collision for an outstanding experience this last week. From start to finish dealing with everyone involved, we were super impressed and would highly recommend their 5-star company to others.
Cheers to the crew at Westbay Auto Parts on Uddenberg Lane in Gig Harbor for helping jumpstart the battery in my motorcycle so I could get back on the road.
