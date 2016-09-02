Letters to the Editor, Sept. 1

Why is the City Council so keen on development?
If the Gig Harbor City Council approves the building of apartments on the land between Harborview and Soundview Drives, they will have achieved their fait accompli of destruction. Their goal appears to be turning Gig Harbor into just another overdeveloped, overpopulated, ordinary city.
The lovely treed buffer, which at one time, and possibly at present, was a rookery for the great blue heron, needs to be preserved as is. This landscape alone is precious to all animal life. Why is the Gig Harbor City Council so bent on developing every open space? I think we all know the answer to that.
Kimberly Saul, Gig Harbor
Where is all the gray water going?
With over 1,000 units built or being built north of Gig Harbor off Peacock Hill, approximately 4 people per unit, that’s 4,000 people flushing the toilets three times per day, three gallons of water per flush, 12,000 gallons of water going into the septic systems every day — not counting gallons for washing and bathing.
Do to all our soil being rocky, the gray water will flow down to Gig Harbor Bay. In time, Gig Harbor Bay will be polluted. Thanks to the planning board, who should have kept these buildings to single houses only. I was under the impression that the planning board gave the developers a special tax exemption for over 55 community that there were not going to be any children going into the school system. Was I wrong?
Harold Lyons, Gig Harbor
Rental housing would burden city
What a big disappointment retiring to Gig Harbor is becoming. We have developers and City Council members who are turning into wanna-be Southern Californians. Their decision making is starting to weigh heavily on our adopted city.
First it was their developing of Harborview Drive. (I’ve volunteered to help rename that street because you can no longer see the harbor due to development. ) Now they’re looking at a plot of land that I thought was to be left alone for the herons but no; they want to develop that as well.
Southern California went this direction long ago. Is this what we want? Where do council members and developers plan on putting more roads? Maybe fill in the harbor? They did it in Dana Point, California. That area was developed to the point of taking away a famous surf spot.
Cheney Foundation, why do you want to ruin your reputation by doing this to a town that once looked like it came out of a Norman Rockwell painting but is slowly losing that beauty? Look elsewhere, please. City Council, listen to us citizens of Gig Harbor. We are getting tired of development.
Gary Arneson, Gig Harbor
Comments