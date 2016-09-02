Letters to the Editor, Sept. 1

2:23 Pete Carroll on Seahawks' tough cut decisions, more Pause

1:59 Pete Carroll on Seahawks' Jeremy Lane not standing during National Anthem

2:03 Seahawks DB Jeremy Lane explains sitting during National Anthem

1:57 Undersecretary of the Army does physical training at JBLM

1:20 What big teeth you have, my dear dinosaur

1:07 WATCH: Peninsula hopes to play '11 as 1'

0:54 Sgt. Edward Dvorak receives Silver Star almost 50 years after service in Vietnam

1:56 Artondale Farm purchases the Gig Harbor Grange

2:01 Lifetime cowboy provides livestock for Washington State Fair's rodeo

5:42 TNT's Gregg Bell, Dave Boling on Brandon Browner, Seahawks' preseason finale