Peninsula junior wing Kasteler making most of chance to prove himself

Sitting behind Peninsula High School’s best-ever group of basketball players, Seth Kasteler was biding his time on junior varsity, anxious for a chance to prove himself at the varsity level.
Now, his time has come and he’s making the most of his chance.
Through four games, Kasteler, a 6-foot-4 junior wing, has been one of Peninsula’s best scorers.
“I was super excited coming into this season,” said Kasteler, who attended Bellarmine Prep his freshman year before transferring to Peninsula last year. “I had just been working out a ton. I was super excited to show what I had worked for.”
Waiting in the wings last season, Kasteler soaked it all in. He watched JaQuori McLaughlin, and wasn’t most impressed by his scoring ability, but rather, his unselfishness.
He believed in putting it through the team to get wins. That’s what I took away from that group — teamwork.
Seth Kasteler, Peninsula junior wing
“He could’ve dropped 40 (points) every night if he wanted,” Kasteler said. “But he believed in putting it through the team to get wins. That’s what I took away from that group — teamwork.”
Kasteler, who usually plays the 2 or the 3 position on the court, has a good shot and a knack for attacking the hoop. New coach Matt Robles has told Kasteler to capitalize on his slashing ability and be more aggressive.
“He’s just been teaching me to the push the ball in the paint early and then look for my outside shot,” Kasteler said. “That’s been really helpful. I’ve been able to push the ball more.”
Robles said he’s encouraged by Kasteler’s play through four games.
“Seth has been doing a great job as a leader on the floor,” Robles said. “Last year, he was on JV and now he’s starting on the wing, having to make plays on both side of the floor. He has a lot to work on, but the great thing about Seth is he’s eager and willing to learn, which is a great quality to have.”
Robles went on to say he’s also been impressed by Kasteler stepping up as a leader for the young Seahawks squad.
His communication is improving and he’s not afraid of any challenge put in front of him.
Matt Robles, Peninsula coach
“He’s been developing as a vocal leader on and off the court, as well,” he said. “His communication is improving and he’s not afraid of any challenge put in front of him. And on top of everything, he’s a great young man that everyone loves to be around.”
Peninsula is 2-2 overall this season, but dropped to 0-2 in the Class 3A South Sound Conference with losses to Timberline and Capital.
“We have a completely new team,” Kasteler said. “We still have a lot to work on, but we’re coming together well. We found out early what our strengths and weaknesses are. We have time to put something nice together.”
Kasteler said he’s been impressed by what he’s seen in the new league so far.
“Our league is pretty good,” he said. “I think we can make a big run. I can’t wait to play Timberline again — I think we could’ve played better.”
Peninsula has a big showdown with crosstown rival Gig Harbor (3-1 overall, 1-1 SSC 3A) on Friday (Dec. 16) at home. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.
Jon Manley: 253-358-4151, @gateway_jon
