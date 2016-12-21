Maxwell, Gig Harbor girls beat Peninsula, 67-28

1:21 Best bagger of the state crowned at Lakewood competition Pause

1:02 Booming box scares off alleged package thief

1:41 Tacoma man creates "Boom Box" to deter package thieves

1:38 Family talks about 15-year-old who died after stepmom allegedly made medicine mistake

2:29 Kris Richard on what makes Bobby Wagner great

2:06 10 Western Washington Waterfalls

2:07 Olympic silver medalist Travis Stevens is welcomed home in Lakewood

0:39 Michael Bennett: 'Two pumps gets you a baby. Three pumps get you a fine.'

2:35 Washington Electoral College makes their choice