Gig Harbor Yetis baseball club raising funds for Cooperstown trip

The Gig Harbor Yetis, a middle-school aged travel baseball team in Gig Harbor, is looking for donors to sponsor a trip to Cooperstown, New York in summer 2017. The team has been invited to the Cooperstown Dreams Park baseball tournament.
“This will be the ultimate experience of their young lives!” wrote the team’s coaches in a press release. “Teams across our great nation participate in this New York tournament and we plan to attend and proudly represent Gig Harbor. Without assistance, this ‘once in a lifetime’ opportunity may not be available to all players. We appreciate our community’s support in helping to send these boys off to Cooperstown!”
The boys will have a chance to visit Major League Baseball’s Hall of Fame during the visit. Sponsorship packages range from $100 to $5,000, with varying incentives. Those interested can email head coach Jim Nelson at jvnelson7@gmail.com, or call 206-571-4981. Harbor Select Sports is a nonprofit organization. Contributions are tax deductible as provided by law.
