Peninsula swim ‘Lap-a-Thon’ fundraiser set for Jan. 21

The Peninsula High School boys swim team will participate in its annual “Lap-a-Thon” fundraiser on Saturday, Jan. 21 at the Peninsula High School pool. The time of the fundraiser is to be determined.
The event funds various projects for the Peninsula program, and usually brings in around $3,000. Friends and family of current swimmers can pledge a dollar amount per lap completed. Each swimmer who participates swims 100 laps.
Two years ago, the swim team bought new starting blocks. Last year, the money from the fundraiser went to purchase and install underwater speakers, so the swimmers could listen to music during long swim practices.
“The speakers definitely help a lot,” said Peninsula senior Jacob Huffer.
Last year, Austin Small and Jacob and Dennis Huffer were among those who raised the most money. Any swimmer that brings in $150 or more for the program gets an Under Armour bag with an embroidered Peninsula Seahawks logo. Swimmers who bring in money also get a pizza party. On the day of the event, there’s a pancake breakfast after the tough practice, in which the swimmers swim around 5,000 combined yards.
“We eat a ton of food after that,” Huffer said. “It’s definitely fun, knocking out some yardage and raising some money.”
For the program, it’s a chance to fund some various projects that benefit the program for years to come.
“Getting new equipment and having money to use is a big bonus,” Huffer said. “It’s good to look at the long-term picture.”
There will also be a prize this year for the top three swimmers who bring in the most money, according to Huffer.
Those interested in donating to the swim team’s cause can contact the Peninsula High School athletics office at 253-530-4411.
The Peninsula swim team will return to action soon, hitting the road to take on Steilacoom High School. The meet begins at 3:30 p.m. Jan. 3 at Lakes High School. Peninsula is 2-2 overall on the season and 0-2 in the Class 3A South Sound Conference, dropping dual-meets to North Thurston and Shelton.
