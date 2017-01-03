Peninsula grad Hanon wins gold glove at Edmonds College

Peninsula High School 2014 graduate Shane Hanon had a good year.
His work on the baseball diamond at Edmonds Community College and a stellar summer season in the West Coast League with the Bellingham Bells earned him a scholarship to play baseball at Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia, this year.
His play at Edmonds also earned him a Rawlings Gold Glove award as a center fielder in the Northwest Athletic Conference. Hanon was surprised to receive the award, he said. He didn’t even know a Gold Glove existed at the junior college level.
“I didn’t even know it was an award, to be completely honest,” Hanon said.
Hanon won the award in the spring, but received the physical trophy in the winter. His coach at Edmonds gave it to him while Hanon was home from school for winter break.
“Seeing it was really cool,” Hanon said. “It’s a cool trophy. It was cool to get it. It was nice to keep it going — the last two center fielders at Edmonds also won the award.”
All in all, it was a pretty great year for Hanon.
“It was a breakout year for me,” he said. “I figured out baseball a bit. Things came together for me.”
Hanon will have the chance to keep his good streak of baseball going in 2017, when he debuts for the Marshall Thundering Herd in Conference USA as a redshirt sophomore.
“I’m really excited about the season,” Hanon said. “Division I is kind of the measuring stick. Conference USA is well known for baseball. We have a really good team and I’m really excited to contribute.”
Hanon will likely play center field for Marshall, as well. Hanon won the batting title in the prestigious West Coast League last summer, leading the league with a .331 batting average.
