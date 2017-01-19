An alternate at state meet last year, Gig Harbor’s Ball now on dominant path

Gig Harbor wrestler Zayne Ball is only a sophomore. But he’s already one of the area’s best.
The 160-pounder has compiled a 22-5 record this season and has dominated many of his opponents this season.
“I’m doing better than last year,” Ball said.
He took fourth at the Hammerhead Invitational, a tournament which hosts a long list of strong wrestling programs. And he beat Peninsula’s Isaac Casey on Jan. 12 at Gig Harbor by technical fall. He was one of only two Gig Harbor wrestlers to win their match in last week’s rivalry dual meet against the Seahawks.
“That was awesome — especially as a sophomore,” Gig Harbor coach Jacob Spadoni said of Ball. “It’s hard to do that sometimes at a young age, just going out there and dominating. I’m proud of him. I can’t say anything bad about his match.”
Ball said he executed his game plan well versus the Tides.
“It was good,” he said. “I went out there — I’ve been working on my leg rides so I did that. Working on getting tilts, head pressure and getting my shots in. I executed all of that.”
Now for Ball, the goal becomes reaching the state meet. Last year as a freshman, he was an alternate.
“I feel like I’m a lot better than last year, and I was an alternate last year,” Ball said. “I feel like I have a really good shot at making it this year.”
Gig Harbor has three more meets before the end of the regular season, hosting Central Kitsap on Thursday (Jan. 19) at 7 p.m. before facing Capital on the road and competing in the Klahowya Tournament.
Jon Manley: 253-358-4151, @gateway_jon
