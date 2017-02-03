Gig Harbor High School head football coach Chantler resigning

Gig Harbor High football coach Aaron Chantler has resigned from his position at Gig Harbor High School, The Gateway has learned.
“Today I was informed that our head football coach, Aaron Chantler, has resigned from coaching at Gig Harbor High School to pursue other professional opportunities,” Gig Harbor High School athletic director Bob Werner announced in a press release.
It’s unclear what’s next for Chantler.
“It’s an opportunity to me to really look at other professional opportunities,” Chantler told the Gateway via phone Friday afternoon. “I’m still kind of searching for words. I just got done telling the kids a little bit ago. It just came down to, I wanted to put my focus into pursuing other professional opportunities.”
@coach_achantler you'll be missed!! pic.twitter.com/iTktADBpRj— Davis Alexander (@chavisdavis7) February 4, 2017
Chantler remained tight-lipped about his future.
“Every coach has a bucket list of things they want to accomplish in their coaching careers,” the coach said. “I’ve gotten to accomplish some of those things. There are some other things on that list. I need to go after those, give those my energy.”
You are appreciated @coach_achantler pic.twitter.com/IHti68Thvi— Kyle Urbon (@KyleUrbon23) February 3, 2017
Chantler led Gig Harbor to four consecutive state appearances in five years as Gig Harbor’s head coach, and won multiple league championships. He won the Narrows League Coach of the year in 2015 and was named a Seattle Seahawks coach of the week in 2015.
He finishes with a 36-18 record at Gig Harbor.
His most successful season came in 2015 when Gig Harbor posted a 10-1 overall record, going undefeated in the Class 4A Narrows League and advancing to the state tournament, before losing on the road against Skyline.
Thank you for everything this past year. Wish you and your family the best in the future. @coach_achantler #livetheprocess— Ryan Baerg (@RyanBaerg) February 3, 2017
Chantler was known primarily at Gig Harbor as an offensive mind, bringing a fast-paced, spread offense to the school.
“His high-energy leadership style will be missed at Gig Harbor,” Werner wrote. “Coach Chantler is also a very good English teacher at GHHS and his resignation from coaching does not affect his role as a teacher in our English department.”
Gig Harbor will immediately begin the process of finding a new head football coach.
“Please join me in thanking coach Chantler for his contributions to Gig Harbor High School football over the past five years,” Werner wrote.
Thanks for everything @coach_achantler #trusttheprocess pic.twitter.com/ZTUmzh9OcU— Fletch (@MarcFletcher25) February 3, 2017
Chantler often spoke of building a family at Gig Harbor High School and said he’s proud of the relationships and connections he built over the last five years.
“The kids are great kids,” he said. “The relationships you make with the coaches — you know those won’t go away. I walk away pretty proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish. … We did some really good things on the field and off the field. We made a positive impact on kids’ lives and helped them become a better version of themselves. I’m very proud of this chapter and just excited for the next one.”
Jon Manley: 253-358-4151, @gateway_jon
Comments