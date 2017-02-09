Former Peninsula High wrestler enters unforgiving world of MMA

In December 2015 Daryan Hanshew had his first official fight, an adrenaline-fueled bout in the 135-pound weight class.
“I kinda ran out there and went crazy,” said Hanshew, who wrestled for four years at Peninsula High School. “I won that fight thankfully, and I’ve been doing it ever since.”
Hanshew has six amateur mixed martial arts bouts under his belt including his most recent fight on Feb. 4 at Green River Community College. Juggling computer science classes at the University of Washington Tacoma campus and work as a lifeguard at the YMCA in Gig Harbor to pay gym fees, Hanshew estimates he trains two to four hours a day, six days a week.
His workout regimen includes regular Jui Jitsu, wrestling and kickboxing classes and a little bit of cardio.
At 6-feet tall and fighting at 135 pounds, Hanshew is a unique fighter.
Chris Stone, Hanshew’s trainer and owner of Gig Harbor MMA, calls him “tricky.” Stone explains that Hanshew’s reach allows him to keep fighters away until they have to “overcommit” when attacking. That’s when Hanshew will go for a takedown and try to win by submission.
Hanshew’s quiet demeanor has earned him the nickname “Kid Library” after an announcer warned the crowd against messing “with the kid from the library” following a win.
As far as the future goes, Hanshew hopes to graduate and get a job as a programmer. Hanshew doesn’t have any specific goals in mind for himself for the sport.
“I take things fight by fight,” he said. “I just enjoy it right now. I’m going to keep doing it until I don’t love doing it anymore.”
Comments