Peninsula grad, Oregon State guard McLaughlin breaks OSU freshman 3-point record

Peninsula High School 2016 graduate and current Oregon State University freshman point guard JaQuori McLaughlin recently set the program’s freshman 3-point record.
McLaughlin broke the record during a 78-60 loss to UCLA on Feb. 12, going 1 of 4 from 3-point range in the game to bring his total number of threes to 49 and break the mark that was set by Stephen Thompson Jr. last season (48).
As of Monday, McLaughlin had made 56 3-pointers. He’s shooting 39.1 percent from the field and 38.4 percent from 3-point range. McLaughlin is averaging 10.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game during his freshman campaign for the Beavers.
As a team, Oregon State has struggled this season, with a 5-25 overall record and a 1-16 mark in the Pac-12 conference. The Beavers are in last place heading into the final week of the regular season.
Oregon State will face in-state rival Oregon on Saturday (March 4) in Corvallis at 3 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2 with Sam Farber and Corey Williams calling the action.
