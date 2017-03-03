Bullpen: Gig Harbor girls hoops, Peninsula wrestling highlight winter sports accomplishments

With spring sports starting up now, it’s a good opportunity to look at some of the best accomplishments from local athletes and teams from the winter season.
It’s worth noting that one winter sports team is still alive, as of our Tuesday printing deadline: The Gig Harbor girls basketball team, which will be competing in the Class 3A state tournament at the Tacoma Dome this week.
Here are my picks for the best of winter.
BEST FRESHMAN: Brock Allen, Peninsula wrestling
Anytime someone can place in the top eight at state in anything as a freshman, that’s a pretty incredible accomplishment. Just the sheer physical transformation that takes place during four years of high school stacks the odds against freshmen succeeding against the state’s best, or even the school’s best, for that matter.
So watching Allen battle his way into eighth place in the 106-pound weight class of Mat Classic was a sight to behold. If he keeps going at this pace, he could wind up as the school’s next four-time state placer.
BEST SENIOR: Michael Campigotto, Peninsula wrestling
Speaking of four-time state placing, Campigotto became the first Peninsula wrestler to ever accomplish the feat. I wrote last week about how it’s an accomplishment worth celebrating. It takes remarkable consistency to have a good tournament under the Tacoma Dome lights four years in a row. Campigotto capped off his final season with a third-place finish in the 126-pound weight class this year.
BEST ATHLETE: Brynna Maxwell, Gig Harbor basketball
The sophomore has blossomed into a bona fide star for the Tides. Her 30-point explosion against Kamiakin in the Class 3A state regional round over the weekend at Puyallup High School was just the latest evidence of that fact. Maxwell is a legit scorer and has the length and quickness to be disruptive all over the floor. She was named to The News Tribune’s 2016-17 All-Area girls basketball team, averaging 18 points, eight rebounds and five steals per game for the Tides.
BEST TEAM: Gig Harbor girls basketball
As of Tuesday, the Lady Tides’ season isn’t over yet. But even before the Class 3A state tournament plays out this week, this was an easy decision. Gig Harbor has compiled a 20-4 overall record and posted a perfect 14-0 mark in the 3A South Sound Conference. The Tides have dominated the competition the entire season. Could bigger things be in store this week at the Tacoma Dome? We’ll have to watch out and find out.
Jon Manley
