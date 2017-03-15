Longtime Eatonville coach Fairhart hired as Gig Harbor Tides football coach

Gig Harbor High School has announced longtime Eatonville High coach George Fairhart as the next head football coach for the Tides.
Fairhart coached at Eatonville for 24 years. According to Gig Harbor’s release, he posted a 169-77 overall record and has 13 state playoff appearances. Eatonville posted an 8-3 overall record in 2016 and reached the Class 2A state tournament, before being eliminated by Ellensburg.
“George is highly respected coach and educator,” Gig Harbor athletic director Bob Werner wrote in a press release. He has a storied career at Eatonville High School.”
Fairhart replaces Aaron Chantler, who resigned as the Tides’ coach in early February, citing the desire to “look at other professional opportunities.”
Chantler, a graduate of Wilson High School, led Gig Harbor to four consecutive state appearances in five years as Gig Harbor’s coach, and won two league titles. He was the 4A Narrows League coach of the year in 2015. He left Gig Harbor with a 36-18 overall record.
This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.
