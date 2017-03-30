Gig Harbor sophomore Peloquin working on speed, aiming for state appearance

Gig Harbor sophomore Bradley Peloquin remembers watching his older sister, Brenna, win a Class 4A state track title in the 3,200-meter in 2014. Peloquin was just a middle schooler at the time, but he was inspired watching his sister taking in the top podium spot with a tremendous effort down the home stretch of the race.
“I think the No. 1 thing about Brenna, is she’s just one of the hardest working people I know,” Peloquin said. “She definitely proved that you don’t always have to have the natural speed. She kicked it in really hard at the end of her races.”
Brenna Peloquin’s state-title effort, in the end, came down to mental strength and desire. That’s what Bradley remembers most about that race.
“I think she just showed that with hard work, putting in the effort, having a finishing kick is possible,” Peloquin said.
And now, as a sophomore, Peloquin is one of the state’s top-ranked Class 3A 3,200 athletes. Peloquin nearly qualified for the state meet in the event as a freshman, but fell short. This year, he wants to run at state.
“From there, depending on how the season goes, definitely just to run faster than I did the year before,” Peloquin said. “Hopefully I’ll be able to do that. Just to make it to state, put myself out there.”
Peloquin will have to work hard to get there. He suffered a foot injury in January and his working his way back into peak fitness. He rested and cross-trained before getting back on the track about a month ago.
“I’m in the process of kind of aiming for the end of the season,” Peloquin said. “Last year, I just raced and gained experience.”
Peloquin is also working on his overall speed, competing in events like the 800 and doing interval training during practices.
“(My speed is) the biggest issue I have,” Peloquin said. “The workouts help.”
If Peloquin stays on track, he should have a chance to run in the Class 3A state meet later in the spring. Peloquin’s best event is the 3,200, but he will also be competing in the 1,600.
Gig Harbor’s next track meet will be at home versus Yelm on Friday (March 31) at 3:30 p.m.
