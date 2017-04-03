Gig Harbor water polo pushes win streak to 26 games with win over Peninsula

The Gig Harbor High School girls water polo team is off to a good start in its quest to repeat as state champion.
Gig Harbor beat crosstown rival Peninsula on March 30 by a score of 17-2, pushing its overall record to a perfect 7-0.
“It was a well-balanced attack by the Tides,” Gig Harbor coach Mike Kelly said in an email.
Jenna Anderson led all scorers with four goals. Other multiple goal scorers included Alana Ponce (3), Kelli Craft (3), Nina Neira (3) and Kenzie Bailey (2). Tatum Benson and Shelby Ward both chipped in a goal apiece.
The Tides registered eight assists for the game, with Anderson recording four. Ponce and Ward each had two assists, while Neira rounded out the assists with one. The Tides had 28 steals versus eight turnovers, for a plus-20 margin.
All-American goalkeeper Olivia Lott kept the Seahawks scoreless for three quarters.
Gig Harbor’s current winning streak now sits at 26 games.
“Hopefully, this trend will continue through the 2017 season,” Kelly said. “Congratulations to all the athletes for a job well done against the Seahawks. Keep the flow going.”
Gig Harbor will face a tough matchup on the road this week, taking on Bellevue High School at 4:30 p.m. Thursday (April 6). Gig Harbor will return home to face Rogers and Curtis on April 12. The games are set for 3 and 7:15 p.m., respectively.
