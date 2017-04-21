Bullpen: Peninsula sits atop SSC 3A heading into season’s final stretch

The race for the Class 3A South Sound Conference boys soccer title is heating up this spring.
And our two local high schools are right in the thick of things.
The Peninsula boys soccer team has been dominant this season, posting a 7-1-1 record in league, with its only loss coming in the form of a 1-0 defeat in March against Central Kitsap. Since then, the Seahawks have gone undefeated.
The Seahawks also have bragging rights against crosstown rival Gig Harbor. Peninsula beat Gig Harbor, 1-0, in the first leg, on March 28. Facing the Tides again on April 4, the Seahawks earned a point with a 1-1 tie. After its loss to Central Kitsap, Peninsula has rattled off wins against Capital, Timberline, Shelton, Yelm and North Thurston.
Peninsula will get a chance at revenge next Thursday, April 27, at home against Central Kitsap. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
While Peninsula is holding onto the first-place spot in league, Central Kitsap and Gig Harbor remain in contention for the league title, as well. The Cougars boast a 6-1-2 record on the year and Gig Harbor is hanging on with a 6-3-1 record.
Gig Harbor stayed alive in the title chase with a huge 3-2 win last week at home over Central Kitsap.
Gig Harbor got goals from seniors Chase Tovey and Chase Alire, and an own goal from Central Kitsap to seal the win. With four games remaining on its regular season schedule, Gig Harbor still has an outside shot at winning the league title, but will need some help in the form of losses from Peninsula and Central Kitsap.
But Peninsula remains in control of its own fate, which is good news for the Seahawks. Three of Peninsula’s four final games will come at home. Peninsula hosts Capital on Tuesday (April 25), before hosting Central Kitsap two days later. The Seahawks then travel to Shelton on Tuesday, May 2, before coming home for the final game of the regular season against Timberline on Thursday, May 4. Kickoff for all the remaining games is 7 p.m.
Jon Manley: 253-358-4151, @gateway_jon
