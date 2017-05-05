Prep softball: Gig Harbor beats Peninsula, 17-0 behind strong outing from senior ace Adams

Gig Harbor senior ace Jordan Adams doesn’t generally need much of a cushion to hold on to a lead on the mound. So when her team spotted her a 17-run lead by the fifth inning against crosstown rival Peninsula High at Sehmel Homestead Park on Friday evening, Adams felt pretty comfortable hanging on for the win.
Adams struck out eight batters over five innings of work as Gig Harbor (13-4 overall, 12-1 Class 3A South Sound Conference) beat Peninsula (6-8, 5-7), 17-0.
“I felt great today,” Adams said. “It’s always nice to beat your rival. It’s always fun.”
Gig Harbor posted eight runs in the first inning and it was smooth sailing from there, as the Tides cruised in their last test before a big rematch at Yelm on Monday, May 8.
And the Gig Harbor defense did its part, helping Adams hold the Seahawks to just two hits in the game.
“I was feeling pretty comfortable out here on this turf,” said Gig Harbor junior shortstop Lauren Forseth. “We played solid defense and kept them to no runs.”
Gig Harbor coach Kara Dressel was pleased with her team’s performance, especially from Adams on the mound.
“She pitched great,” Dressel said. “She’s had a few more strikeouts normally. She’s averaging 11 or 12, even in the five inning games. She’s been striking out quite a few. We’ve been trying to give her a little rest here or there. We’re glad she’s back.”
And the offense did its part, too.
“As a pitcher, it’s so nice when your team can give you some runs,” Adams said.
Gig Harbor now turns it focus to Yelm, which is the only team to hand the Tides a loss this season in league.
“We’re ready for Yelm,” Adams said. “I’m so ready. We don’t hate them but they’re our rival. We have a good rivalry. It’s a lot of fun. I’m ready to play them on Monday.”
Jon Manley: 253-358-4151, @gateway_jon
