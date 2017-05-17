Prep state soccer: Peninsula’s season ends on penalty kicks

The sixth-seeded Bulldogs upset the the No. 1-seeded Seahawks in penalty kicks Tuesday night at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy.
The Seahawks were outscored 4-2 in penalty kicks after ending the overtime period in a 1-1 tie.
Peninsula, winners of the South Sound Conference, finishes its season at 11-3–2. Garfield advances to the state quarterfinals and will play the winner of Mercer Island-Shorecrest.
Rainier Schlekewey scored the clinching penalty kick goal for Garfield. Others scoring for Garfield were Philip Doherty, Pancho Bignold and Oscar Harding. For Peninsula, Luis Cornelio and Teyj Menon scored during the penalty kick phase.
Garfield took a 1-0 lead in the fourth minute of the game on a 35-yard strike by Peyton Menti. The Bulldogs had a free kick near midfield but instead of shooting at the goal, passed the ball wide to Menti, who drilled a shot that went into the upper left corner of the goal.
Peninsula tied the game early in the second half with help from a set piece. The shot landed in the box where the Seahawks’ Drew Ramsey corralled it, then passed the ball to Maynor Martinez, who slotted in the equalizer.
Neither team would score in regulation or in the two 5 minute overtime periods although both had chances. Garfield goalie Brian Doherty made a diving save on a penalty kick by Mason Haubrich to preserve the tie with 24 minutes to go in regulation.
