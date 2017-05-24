Local businesses supporting Gig Harbor baseball’s run with discounts this week

Some local businesses are jumping on board with the Gig Harbor High School baseball team’s run deep into the Class 3A state tournament.
Gig Harbor has reached the state semifinals after completing an epic 8-run comeback in the quarterfinals over the weekend against Lakeside of Seattle at Curtis High School. Gig Harbor will face Edmonds-Woodway on Friday (May 26) at Safeco Field in Seattle. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.
Several businesses are offering promotional discounts when customers mention “Tides Baseball State Championship” during their visit this week.
The businesses on board are:
▪ Jersey Mike’s Subs: Free Chip & Soda with purchase of any regular sandwich. Tues. to Sat.
▪ Lunchbox Laboratory – Gig Harbor: Receive (1) free appetizer with your meal purchase. (1) per table. Tues. to Sun.
▪ 9 Rounds Gig Harbor: Receive free (1) week of workouts and $0 registration fee. Tues. to Tues.
▪ JW Boatyard: Get 10 percent off entire bill. Tues. to Sun.
▪ The Harbor General Store: (1) free cookie. (1) per customer while supplies last. Tues. to Sun.
▪ Millville Pizza Co.: 10 percent discount on pizza. Tues. to Sat.
▪ Yo! G’s Yogurt: 10 percent off yogurt. Tues. to Sun.
▪ Pizza Hut – Gig Harbor: Large (1) topping pizza for $5.99. Carryout only. Tues. to Sun.
▪ Gameday Sports Shop – Gig Harbor: 10 percent off your entire purchase. Tues. to Sun.
▪ Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt – Gig Harbor: 20 percent off yogurt. Tues. to Sun.
The promotions were organized by Gig Harbor High School parent Jim Tisch. Tisch’s son, Bodie, is a junior on the baseball team.
“I just like supporting local business and supporting our local team,” Tisch said. “It’s a team that has worked really hard. It’s just local supporting local.”
Tickets for the state tournament games in Safeco are $10 per adult for an all-day pass, or $16 for an all-tournament pass.
That’s a pretty cheap ticket for great seats at Safeco. The weather looks promising, too.
Jon Manley: 253-358-4151, @gateway_jon
Comments