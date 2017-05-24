Gig Harbor softball advances to state, will face Redmond on Friday

The Gig Harbor softball team didn’t take an easy road to the Class 3A state tournament this year.
After losing its second game of the West Central III/Southwest bidistrict tournament to Kelso, 5-0, Gig Harbor had to win three games in a row to make it to state.
The Tides answered the call, beating Peninsula, 3-2; then Timberline, 6-2, and finally Prairie, 4-1, to secure the No. 5 seed in the state tournament this weekend at the Regional Athletic Complex in Lacey.
Freshman Adelaide Werner threw a complete game against Prairie to guide the Tides to the win and state berth.
Gig Harbor will open against Redmond at noon Friday (May 26) on Field 4. The winner faces the winner of Edmonds-Woodway and Kelso later that day, at 4 p.m. on the same field.
Redmond has posted a 21-4 overall record this season and won the 3A KingCo with a 13-1 record in league.
Gig Harbor boasts an 18-7 record on the season. The Tides will likely be without senior ace Jordan Adams for the state tournament after she suffered an injury earlier in the postseason.
