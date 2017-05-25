Gig Harbor baseball to face Edmonds-Woodway in 3A state semifinals

Want to see a winning team play at Safeco Field? The Mariners are out of town, so now is your chance.
The Gig Harbor High School baseball team will call Safeco Field home for the final portion of the Class 3A state tournament.
The Tides play the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors at 7 p.m. Friday night.
Edmonds-Woodway boasts a 19-6 overall record and a 14-3 record this season in the 3A Wesco Conference. The Warriors took first in the conference this season, edging out 13-4 Shorewood for the league title.
Edmonds-Woodway beat Mountain View, 3-1, in the opening round of the 3A state tournament, then proceeded to beat Arlington, 8-7, in the quarterfinals to advance to the semifinals against Gig Harbor.
Edmonds-Woodway beat Arlington in 10 innings over the weekend. It’s the first trip to the state semifinals in the school’s history, according to the Everett Herald.
“You kind of wish past teams had done it, but we’re very proud to be that team to start it up,” E-W senior Kosta Cooper told the Herald.
The winner of the Gig Harbor/Edmonds-Woodway game will face the winner of Southride and Mercer Island in the state championship, which will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday. The losers of each game will face off in a consolation game.
Gig Harbor (22-4) is riding a wave of emotional momentum after a stunning 8-run comeback in the quarterfinals.
