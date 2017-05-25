Gig Harbor water polo a perfect 20-0 heading into state tournament

The Gig Harbor High School girls water polo team is going for its seventh state title in the last eight years this weekend at Curtis High School.
Gig Harbor will play Enumclaw at 5 p.m. Thursday (May 25). If Gig Harbor wins, it will play in the semifinal game at 6:30 p.m. Friday. If it wins the semifinal game, the Tides will play in the state championship game at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Gig Harbor is led by All-American goal-scorer Alana Ponce and All-American goalie Olivia Lott, both of whom will be playing water polo in college next year.
Gig Harbor posted a perfect record of 20-0 in the regular season this year and earned the West No. 1 seed in the regional tournament, which it also won.
Gig Harbor’s toughest competition in the tournament will likely come from Curtis High School, the host.
