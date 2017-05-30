The Gig Harbor High School water polo team won its seventh state title in the past eight years with a 7-5 win over Curtis last weekend.
May 30, 2017 4:26 PM

Gig Harbor water polo caps perfect season with win over Curtis

By Jon Manley

Perfection.

The Gig Harbor water polo team has done it again. The Tides knocked off Curtis High School, 7-5, to win the state championship on Saturday.

The win over the Vikings pushed Gig Harbor’s season record to a perfect 26-0. It’s Gig Harbor’s fourth state championship in a row, and seventh state title in the past eight years.

“It was quite an incredible game to be a part of,” Gig Harbor coach Mike Kelly said in a release. “The Tides really showed poise and determination. As in the previous overtime games, the girls refused to lose.”

Gig Harbor got to the state title game by knocking off Enumclaw, 13-2, and Mercer Island, 17-1.

“The team’s victory was a great story of teamwork, desire and tenacity,” Kelly said.

The championship game went to a two-period overtime after ending 4-4 in regulation. Gig Harbor led 6-4 after the first overtime period, with goals from Alana Ponce and Kelli Craft, and held on for the win in the second overtime period.

Ponce was named the state tournament offensive MVP and Olivia Lott was named the tournament’s MVP goalie.

Craft was also named to the all-state first team. Jenna Anderson and Katya Andren were named to the second team.

Saturday’s win pushed Gig Harbor’s winning streak to 45 games. The seniors on the team have a four-year record of 99-2, including four straight state championship titles.

Kelly and the Tides will be tasked with the difficult task of replacing the production of Ponce and Lott, among others.

“Despite the loss of five great senior athletes from the team, the goal is to return to play in next year’s state championship game,” Kelly said.

Jon Manley: 253-358-4151, @gateway_jon

